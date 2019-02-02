Karra discusses JK’s poll strategy with Rahul

Srinagar:
Senior Congress leader and former Member Parliament Tariq Hameed Karra discussed at length the strategy of the Congress party for upcoming Lok Sabha and Assembly elections with Congress President Rahul Gandhi.
Sources while disclosing this to Kashmir News Service (KNS) revealed that Karra during his over an hour meeting with Rahul Gandhi regarding important political, administrative and organizational matters of the State, briefed him about the election strategies of the Congress party for the ensuing Lok Sabha and Assembly elections, including the scope and possibilities of not having or having, both pre-poll and post-poll alliances in the State. He is also understood to have wide ranged discussion on the movement forward regarding Jammu and Kashmir Policy Planning Group headed by Dr. Manmohan Singh.
Talking to KNS, Karra confirmed his meeting with Rahul Gandhi and discussions with him on matters concerning the State.
Pertinently Karra resigned from PDP and the Parliament in protest during the bloodbath of September 2016, he joined Congress Party in February 2017 and was taken into Congress Working Committee (CWC), the highest decision making body of Congress Party and earned the distinction of being the first and the only Kashmiri leader till date to have found place in CWC. It is believed that the high powered Jammu and Kashmir Policy Planning Group which apart from having Dr. Manmohan Singh and Tariq Hameed Karra includes Ghulam Nabi Azad, P Chidambaram and Dr. Karan Singh as permanent members, as the brain child of Karra. Apart from being very close to Gandhi family he is also considered to be an important person in the Team Rahul.