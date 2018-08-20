Karra calls on Guv

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 19:
Former Member of Parliament and Member, Congress Working Committee Tariq Hameed Karra, met Governor N N Vohra at the Raj Bhavan here on Sunday and expressed concern about the legal challenge to Article 35-A of the Indian Constitution.
Karra discussed with Governor certain issues about the implementation of development schemes in the State and welcomed the decision for the long pending elections to municipalities and Panchayats being conducted in Oct-December this year.
Governor urged Karra to raise awareness about the vital importance of establishing and strengthening grass root democratic institutions which are crucial for leaders of rural and urban communities determining their development priorities and also becoming responsible for implementing their own welfare programs.