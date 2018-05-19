About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Karnataka political drama ends, Yeddyurappa resigns

Published at May 19, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Karantaka CM Yeddyurappa resigned after two days of taking over as Chief Minister of the state.

Yeddyurappa made a very emotional speech chose to resign instead of moving confidence motion. (KNS)

