Karnataka political drama ends, Yeddyurappa resigns

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Karantaka CM Yeddyurappa resigned after two days of taking over as Chief Minister of the state.
Yeddyurappa made a very emotional speech chose to resign instead of moving confidence motion. (KNS)
Get - On the Play Store.
Karantaka CM Yeddyurappa resigned after two days of taking over as Chief Minister of the state. Yeddyurappa made a very emotional speech chose to resign instead of moving confidence motion. (KNS)More
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss matters pertaining to national and regional security. The meeting, which is to be held at PM House in Islamabad later today, would be attended by...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the unilateral ceasefire announced by New Delhi was a message to people indulging in Islamic terrorism. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the 330 MW Kishen Ganga project and Srinagar Ring Road project at SKICC.More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said solution to Kashmir lies in development, development and development. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said Agenda of Alliance was the resolution of all the issues the Jammu Kashmir faces and called upon Prime Minister Narendr...More
Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said Agenda of Alliance was the resolution of all the issues the Jammu Kashmir faces and called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the Common Minimum Program agreed by PDP and BJP in toto. The chief minister wa...More
Body of one more militant has been recovered near the gunfight site at Brinjal forest area of Vilgam, Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, taking the death toll of militants to four. An army official said that the body of the fourth militant has been recovered durin...More
A former army soldier who was injured in a scuffle over the land dispute on May 5 at Mendhar area of Poonch district, succumbed to injuries in military hospital Udhampur on Saturday. Matloob Hussain son of Mohammad Esha, of Chajjla, Mankote sustained serious injuries in the ...More
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today slammed the BJP for putting “hurdles” in conducting the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly and asked how many “tricks” the saffron party will “invent” to win it. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram s...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday kickstarted work for Zojila tunnel, Asia'a longest and strategic bi-directional tunnel, to provide all weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Kargil and Leh. The prime minister who is on a one-day visit to all the thr...More
The Supreme Court Saturday ordered live telecast of the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly where Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa has to prove his majority. The floor test is scheduled for 4 pm. “Live broadcast of floor test will be the best possible way to ensure tran...More
Militants Saturday lobbed a grenade on joint party of CRPF and police at Muran Chowk in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Confirming the incident a police officer said that the device, however, did not explode. The officer said that Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot...More
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was detained after he tried to march towards Lal Chowk on Saturday. A spokesperson of Hurriyat said that: “Mirwaiz was detained outside his Nigeen residence as soon as he tried to march towards the Lal Chowk.” Joint Resis...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Leh division of the state on Saturday morning, said that the State of Jammu Kashmir would get development projects worth Rs. 25,000 crore. He said: “Jammu Kashmir is going to get development projects worth Rs. 25,000 crore. The...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jammu Kashmir on Saturday to commence the work on Zoji La Tunnel in Leh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate a hydroelectricity project and attend the sixth convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science...More
Army on Saturday said to have recovered bodies of three militants from the encounter site at Brinjal forest area of Vilgam, Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. An army official said that there is a possibility of one more militant having being killed or still hidin...More
Kashmir is witnessing a complete shutdown against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. All the shops, business establishments and schools remain shut across the Valley. Meanwhile, heavy deployment of government forces has been put in length and breadth of S...More
The state government has decided to close all the schools in border areas of Jammu division of the state in view of cross-firing along the International Border (IB). ADC Jammu Arun Manhas told Rising Kashmir that: “In view of cross-firing, the government has decided to...More
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday castigated the government for putting curbs in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state today. Mirwaiz wrote on twitter: “As the authoritarian rulers once again belie any claim to democracy by im...More
In wake of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashmir visit, the state government snapped all types of mobile internet services across the Valley. The internet services including 2G/3G/4G were snapped at midnight, affecting thousands of people in Kashmir. Residents ...More
Karantaka CM Yeddyurappa resigned after two days of taking over as Chief Minister of the state. Yeddyurappa made a very emotional speech chose to resign instead of moving confidence motion. (KNS)More
Pakistan's Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Saturday summoned a meeting of the National Security Committee (NSC) to discuss matters pertaining to national and regional security. The meeting, which is to be held at PM House in Islamabad later today, would be attended by...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said the unilateral ceasefire announced by New Delhi was a message to people indulging in Islamic terrorism. He was speaking at the inaugural function of the 330 MW Kishen Ganga project and Srinagar Ring Road project at SKICC.More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday said solution to Kashmir lies in development, development and development. Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said Agenda of Alliance was the resolution of all the issues the Jammu Kashmir faces and called upon Prime Minister Narendr...More
Jammu Kashmir Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti Saturday said Agenda of Alliance was the resolution of all the issues the Jammu Kashmir faces and called upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the Common Minimum Program agreed by PDP and BJP in toto. The chief minister wa...More
Body of one more militant has been recovered near the gunfight site at Brinjal forest area of Vilgam, Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district, taking the death toll of militants to four. An army official said that the body of the fourth militant has been recovered durin...More
A former army soldier who was injured in a scuffle over the land dispute on May 5 at Mendhar area of Poonch district, succumbed to injuries in military hospital Udhampur on Saturday. Matloob Hussain son of Mohammad Esha, of Chajjla, Mankote sustained serious injuries in the ...More
Senior Congress leader P Chidambaram today slammed the BJP for putting “hurdles” in conducting the trust vote in Karnataka Assembly and asked how many “tricks” the saffron party will “invent” to win it. In a series of tweets, Chidambaram s...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday kickstarted work for Zojila tunnel, Asia'a longest and strategic bi-directional tunnel, to provide all weather connectivity between Jammu and Kashmir's Srinagar, Kargil and Leh. The prime minister who is on a one-day visit to all the thr...More
The Supreme Court Saturday ordered live telecast of the floor test in the Karnataka Assembly where Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa has to prove his majority. The floor test is scheduled for 4 pm. “Live broadcast of floor test will be the best possible way to ensure tran...More
Militants Saturday lobbed a grenade on joint party of CRPF and police at Muran Chowk in south Kashmir’s Pulwama district. Confirming the incident a police officer said that the device, however, did not explode. The officer said that Bomb Disposal Squad reached the spot...More
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq was detained after he tried to march towards Lal Chowk on Saturday. A spokesperson of Hurriyat said that: “Mirwaiz was detained outside his Nigeen residence as soon as he tried to march towards the Lal Chowk.” Joint Resis...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who reached Leh division of the state on Saturday morning, said that the State of Jammu Kashmir would get development projects worth Rs. 25,000 crore. He said: “Jammu Kashmir is going to get development projects worth Rs. 25,000 crore. The...More
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Jammu Kashmir on Saturday to commence the work on Zoji La Tunnel in Leh. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will also inaugurate a hydroelectricity project and attend the sixth convocation of Sher-e-Kashmir University of Agricultural Science...More
Army on Saturday said to have recovered bodies of three militants from the encounter site at Brinjal forest area of Vilgam, Handwara in north Kashmir's Kupwara district. An army official said that there is a possibility of one more militant having being killed or still hidin...More
Kashmir is witnessing a complete shutdown against the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday. All the shops, business establishments and schools remain shut across the Valley. Meanwhile, heavy deployment of government forces has been put in length and breadth of S...More
The state government has decided to close all the schools in border areas of Jammu division of the state in view of cross-firing along the International Border (IB). ADC Jammu Arun Manhas told Rising Kashmir that: “In view of cross-firing, the government has decided to...More
Hurriyat (M) Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq Saturday castigated the government for putting curbs in wake of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s visit to the state today. Mirwaiz wrote on twitter: “As the authoritarian rulers once again belie any claim to democracy by im...More
In wake of Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Kashmir visit, the state government snapped all types of mobile internet services across the Valley. The internet services including 2G/3G/4G were snapped at midnight, affecting thousands of people in Kashmir. Residents ...More