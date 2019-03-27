Karnah students demand construction of Sadhna Tunnel

March 27, 2019 | Riyaz Bhat

‘Road connectivity hampering educational activities’

Hundreds of education institutes across Karnah Tehsil of frontier district Kupwara often remain cut-off from rest of the valley due to accumulated snow—affecting the quality education in the area.

Scores of students from Tangdhar area of the Tehsil said, they have been demanding the construction of Sadhna Tunnel from past many decades but there is always a lackadaisical approach of the government which is affecting their studies badly.

One of the students, Khawaja Rafakat said, “In Karnah Tehsil there are approximately six government higher secondary schools, one college and more than 80 government primary schools of which quality education is suffering badly as the majority of times, our area remains cut-off from the rest of the Valley.”

Rafakat who hails from Tangdar area of the Tehsil also said, “This all is all because of road connective gaps which government has failed to fill from past 60 years.”

Students said that they want the government to throw open Muzzafarabad-Uri corridor till the construction of the tunnel is started same like the Kartarpur corridor.

Another student, Khushal Khawaja said, “In Karnah constituency, there are approximately 2,000 educational institutions who are the worst sufferers in terms of getting a quality education.”

He said, “Whenever the Sadhna top get closed due to the heavy snowfall, road connectivity becomes the first causality. The schools and other institutions are also being closed in the Tehsil while as the other educational institutions from the other side of the district remain open.”

They said that the Karnah residents have been demanding the Tunnel from past many decades but to no avail.

Students also said that if anyone among them has to reach to their respective examination centres in the Kupwara town or in Srinagar, many of them miss the exams due to the non-availability of road connectivity.

