Karnah shuts to demand construction of tunnel at Sadhna top

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, Oct 16:
A complete shutdown was observed in Karnah area of north Kashmir’s Kupwara district on Tuesday to press the government for construction of a tunnel at Sadhna Pass on Kupwara-Tangdhar highway.
All the shops, business establishments remained closed in the area as a mark of protest. The colleges, as well as the schools in the area, also remained closed in view of the protest against the government for failing to construct a tunnel at Sadhna top.
“We were told by the authorities that the construction of the tunnel will soon be started but it seems that they haven’t done even the paperwork yet,” said Wali Ahmad Qureshi president Sadhna Tunnel co-ordination committee.
“We have shut all the business establishments, schools, colleges to mark a protest today, but authorities have turned deaf ears to our grievances,” he added.
The residents of Karnah have been demanding tunnel since January 05 when 11 persons died in a snow avalanche near the Sadhna top, which connects Karnah with the rest of the Valley.
The construction of 6.5-km Sadhna Pass tunnel would connect Karnah, a far-flung area near the Line of Control, with rest of the state during winters. In absence of the tunnel, thousands of residents in Karnah remain cut-off from the rest of Jammu and Kashmir during rains and snowfall. The road from Kupwara to Karnah traverses through Sadhna pass, which is prone to avalanches, landslides, shooting stones and mud washes.
The locals in Karnah said that people face immense hardships during winters due to frequent closure of roads, causing the shortage of essential commodities and medicines. (KNS)