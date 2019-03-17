Karnah shuts, locals protest against delay in construction of Sadhna tunnel

March 17, 2019 |

To demand Sadhna tunnel on Karnah-Kupwara road, a complete shutdown was observed on Saturday by the residents of Karnah to press against the delay in starting the work over the project.

The shutdown was observed days after three persons were dead at Sadhna top, amid continuous closure of Karnah-Kupwara road.

The residents of Karnah in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district staged a protest here, demanding authorities to start work on the tunnel to ease connectivity of area during winter.

All the shops, business establishments remained closed in the area as mark of protest while as the traffic remained off the roads in Karnah Tehsil.

All the schools as well as colleges also remained closed in view of protest against the government for failing to construct tunnel at Sadhna top.

Protesters shouted slogans like “Ham kya chahtay tunnel tunnel” “Hamari maang puri krooo” “Chood doo yaa jood doo”.

The shutdown call given by Sadhna Tunnel Co-ordination Committee. “Every year, we are losing lives of our beloved at Sadhna top. Three of our people even died recently, if we are part of the country the government fulfill the demand of 90 thousands souls,” said Wali Ahmad Qureshi, president tunnel co-ordination committee while talking to Kashmir News Service (KNS).