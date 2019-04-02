Karnah road through for traffic, Bandipora-Gurez to reopen on Wed

April 02, 2019 | Agencies

Traffic will be restored on Wednesday to the town of Gurez after remaining cutoff from district headquarter Bandipora in north Kashmir from last three months due to accumulation of several feet of snow.



Meanwhile, traffic was plying normally from Kupwara to Karnah, a town in north Kashmir, though Keran and Machil sectors and dozens of other village near the Line of Control (LoC) remained cutoff from rest of the state due to snow.