Karnah road reopens after two months

March 18, 2019 | Agencies

Traffic on Kupwara road to Karnah, a border town in north Kashmir, was resumed on Monday after remaining closed from over two months due to accumulation of several feet of snow.



Meanwhile, snow clearance operation was going on war footing to restore traffic to dozens of far-flung and remote areas, including those near the Line of Control (LoC), which remained cut off since January 9 from their respective districts and tehsil headquarters in Kashmir due to accumulation of several feet of snow.

[Representational Pic]