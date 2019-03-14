Karnah residents stage protest on third consecutive day in Lal Chowk

March 14, 2019 | Irfan Yatoo

Scores of residents from Kupwara district’s Karnah sector Thursday staged a protest on third consecutive day in Lal Chowk’s Press Enclave demanding the construction of tunnel in their area.

Shouting slogans against government for failing to construct the much awaited six-kilometer Sadhna Tunnel, the protestors threatened to boycott upcoming Lok Sabha elections if their demand was not fulfilled.

Khushal Amin, a local resident told Rising Kashmir “We are suffering from a number of problems due to the non existence of the Sadhna Tunnel which was promised by successive governments.”

“Last week three men were killed in Karnah area as they were unable to reach the hospital after landslide hit the region,” Amin said.