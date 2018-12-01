About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Karnah: Nine shops damaged in fire incident

Karnah, Nov 30 :

At least nine shops were gutted in separate fire incidents that took place Nowa Gabra and Shartpalla Tanghdar Karnah north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Officials said that property worth lakhs of rupees was destroyed in the two blaze incidents.
Station House Officer (SHO) Karnah, Nasir Ahmad Bhat said fire broke out at around 12:30 am in a shop in Nowa Gabra and quickly spread to adjacent shops, resulting in a huge loss of properties.
The shops belonged to Zahid Hussain, son of Bashir Mir, Ab Rouf Mir, son of Habibullah Mir, Safeer Ahmad Qureshi, son of Mohd Ashraf Qureshi, Ravees Ahmad Raina, son of Gh. Jeelani Raina, Shareef Raina, son of Ab. Rahim all residents of Nowa Gabra.
In another similar incident at Shartpalla Tanghdar, at last four shops gutted in the blaze that belonged to Mushtaq Ahmad, son of Ab. Rehman, Mukhtar Mughal, son of Nazir Ahmad.
The losses were massive but we cannot put out a figure at present. It will be assessed later in the day,” SHO added.
However, no loss or injury was reported.
The SHO said that the cause of fire is being ascertained. KNS

