Kargilites threaten agitation, demand rotation of division Hqrs

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Feb 9:
A day after Governor administration created separate division for Ladakh and announced Leh at its headquarters, the leaders of Kargil on Saturday demanded rotation of division headquarters between Leh and Kargil and warned of agitation if their demand was not met.
An All Party Meeting (APM) of political parties of Kargil Ladakh was convened at Boys Hostel Channi Rama by Chief Executive Councillor LAHDC Kargil Froz Ahmad Khan.
Chairman Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali, Executive Councillor Zakir Hussain, former Minister Qamar Ali Akhoon, former MLA and CEC Haji Asgar Ali Karbali, former MLA Haji Nissar Ali, former CEC Kacho Ahmad Ali Khan, former MP Ghulam Hassan Khan, former CEC Haji Hanifa Jan and other Councillors, and leaders of different political parties attended the meeting.
The leaders during the meeting felt that divisional status to the region was the long pending demand of people of Kargil and Ladakh.
They expressed resentment over Governor administration decision to set up permanent headquarters of the new division at Leh.
The leaders requested Governor Satya Pal Malik to review the decision.
“The headquarter should be set up on rotational basis -- six month of summer in Kargil and six month of winter in Leh,” they said and warned that if their demand was not met, all the democratically elected representatives, whether it be a Panch, a councillor, CEC or Chairman LC would resign.
They also warned of agitation in case their demand for rotation of Ladakh headquarters was not met.
The LC chairman Haji Anayat Ali termed the decision to set up permanent headquarters of Ladakh division in Leh as “unfortunate”.
“It is a decision taken in haste and Governor should review it keeping in view the aspirations of the people for equitable distribution of infrastructure of the new division”.
Imam Khomeini Memorial Trust accused the Governor administration of trying to act on the direction of BJP ahead of 2019 election.
“Our organization will fight for rights of people. We will bring all sections of the society on one platform to raise our issue,” said a spokesman of the trust.