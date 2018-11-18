Kargil to have museum soon

Srinagar:
Kargil, which shot into prominence during 1999 war, will soon have a museum, an official said Saturday.
It will come up soon as the Ladakh Autonomous Hill Development Council (LAHDC) Kargil agree to provide prime land in the town for the museum, Director, Archives, Archaeology and Museums Muneer-ul-Islam said.
He said the Department of Archives, Archaeology and Museums is setting up regional museums at various places in the state outside the twin capital cities of Srinagar and Jammu.
"We shall soon be approaching the Ministry of Culture for funds to start the construction of the Kargil Museum," he said, adding that as a precondition for any grants from the Ministry of Culture, the department needs to have artifacts relevant to the theme of museum.
"I request the people having interest in culture and heritage to come forward and donate artifacts related to pastoral and agricultural lifestyle of Ladakh and adjoining regions for the proposed Museum," he said.
He said that these could include jewellery, heritage household items, traditional agricultural and household implements, among others.
Muneer said such items could also include those depicting age-old trade relation of Kargil with the adjoining central Asian countries, eastern China and Tibet, particularly falling on the famed Silk route.
"All these items can be deposited with Curator SPS Museum and Assistant Registration Officer Archives Leh or in the office of LAHDC Kargil against proper receipt," he said.