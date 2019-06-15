Kargil to have full-fledged airport for commercial flights with AAI assistance

June 15, 2019 | Agencies

A team of Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials will visit district of Kargil in Ladakh region to have a full fledged airport for commercial flights, an official spokesman said here on Saturday afternoon.

He said Chief Secretary, B V R Subrahmanyam Saturday held a meeting here with Union Secretary, Civil Aviation and other Airport Authority of India (AAI) officials including Member Planning, AAI in New Delhi for development of existing Kargil Airport for full operation of commercial flights including Boeing and Airbus.

He said to finalize the requirements of additional land and other technicalities, it has been decided that a team of AAI officials will visit Kargil on June 20, 2019. Subsequently, a Technical team of the AAI will visit Kargil from June 27, 2019 for 15 days to finalize all technical parameters.