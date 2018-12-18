Kargil shuts to demand separate University

Kargil, Dec 17:
Kargil observed a complete shutdown on Monday to press for the demand of separate university in the region.
All shops and business establishments remained shut while transport also remained off the roads.
The call for shutdown was Students Educational Movement of Kargil (SEMOK) and supported by almost all the religious, political and social organizations of Kargil.
SEMOK accused the state of “neglecting” them for almost seven decades.
“In the state, we have almost eight universities in the Jammu and the Kashmir region without even a single university in Kargil, which is an indication of the discrimination on the part of authorities. The lack of higher educational facilities has kept Ladakh economically backward,” they said.
The locals alleged that Governor Satya Pal Malik was keen to set up the University in Leh which is totally injustice towards the people of Kargil. “Kargil is situated in the centre of Kashmir and Leh and deserves a separate University. However, some vested interest elements were keen to set up this University in Leh,” they told CNS.
They threatened to go for an indefinite strike in case a separate University is not set up in Kargil. (CNS)