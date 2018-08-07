Kargil shuts against attempts to tinker with Art 35-A

Rising Kashmir NewsKargil, Aug 06:
A complete shutdown was observed on Monday in District Kargil on the Hartal Call given by Imam Khomieni Memorial Trust Kargil (IKMT) against attempts to abrogate Article 35-A of the Constitution of India which accords special status for J&K State in the Union of India.
The call was given to join with other state subjects of J&K who are stakeholders and concerned on the tempering of Article 35-A of the Constitution of India.
In response to the call the shops remained shut, besides there was employee found in government offices, and public and private transport also remained off the road.
The education institution in the district remained closed.
The call was supported by all sections of the society particularly from influential social and religious organizations of Kargil like Anjuman Jamiatul Ulma Asna Ashria Kargil, Anjuman Sahib Zaman and Anjuman Ahle Sunnat wal Jammat Kargil.
“Today’s successful complete hartal is manifestation of the people of Kargil’s determination to uphold their constitutional rights and resolve for struggle to all extend for its safe guard. Article 35-A is the constitutional guarantee to the people of J&K state along with Article 370 and the people of Kargil irrespective of cast, color, creed or religion will never accept any onslaught on Article 35-A. Being situated in mountainous border area of the state and having limited resources, it will be economically detrimental to Kargil and the people of State as a whole, if the Constitutional provision of Article 35-A is abrogated or removed. The state subject law shall not be allowed to fiddle with,” IKMT said in its statement issued in the eveneing.
The people of Kargil have great faith in judiciary and confident that the Supreme Court of India will uphold the constitutional guarantee provided to the people of J&K under Article 35-A, keeping in view the aspirations and interests of the people of J&K state, statement added.
The Imam Khomieni Memorial Trust, Kargil said it thanks all organizations, Kargil Merchant Association, Public & Private Institutions and Trade Unions for making the Hartal successful.
“We particularly thank Anjuman Jamiatul Ulma Asna Ashria Kargil, Anjuman Sahib Zaman and Anjuman Ahle Sunnat wal Jammat Kargil for their whole hearted support of hartal by issuing similar appeals. Together we were able to strongly raise the important public issue effectively,” statement said.