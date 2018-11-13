About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kargil records coldest night

Published at November 13, 2018 11:05 AM 0Comment(s)564views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Kargil town was coldest in Jammu and Kashmir as MeT department forecast light snowfall in the higher reaches with minimum temperature recorded at minus 6.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

Leh recorded minus 5 degree celcius, while minus 4 in Gulmarg, 3.2 in Srinagar and 12.6 degrees Celsius in Jammu and Pahalgam was at 1.1 degrees Celsius.

The MeT department has predicted snow in the higher reaches and light rain in the next 24 hours is likely till Wednesday.

Katra recorded 11.6, Batote 5.1, Bannihal 3.7 and Bhaderwah 3.6 as the minimum temperatures.

The maximum temperatures recorded in Srinagar and Jammu were 13.1 and 21.6 degrees Celsius, respectively, on Monday.

 

(Representational picture)  

