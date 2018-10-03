Kargil: Over 900 sportspersons participate in ‘Khelo India’ games

Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Oct 02:
More than 900 sportspersons of district Kargil participated in different games under ‘Khelo India’ campaign which was declared open by Deputy Commissioner and CEO, LAHDC, Kargil, Vikas Kundal on Tuesday at Khree Sultan Choo Sports Stadium.
According to an official, addressing the gathering, the Deputy Commissioner said that Kargil youth have immense talent which needs to be channelized in a proper way.
He said recently the budding sportspersons of district Kargil have given their best performance in the games competition held at district Bandipora.
He said that every possible help would be provided by the district administration to upgrade the basic sports infrastructure.
Assistant Director Information, Kargil, Abdul Ahad Bhat, District Youth Services and Sports Officer, Rahinuma Hussain, Zonal Physical Education Officer, Mohammad Jaffar, teachers, prominent citizens, and a large number of students and sportspersons were present on the occasion, the official added.