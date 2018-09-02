Kargil-Ladakh tourism festival arrangements finalized

Rising Kashmir NewsKARGIL, SEPTEMBER 01:
A meeting of district officers of various departments of district Kargil was held in connection with the arrangements made by the concerned organizations for organizing of Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival (KLTF) 2018 which is commencing from September 4th and 5th at Kargil and 8th and 9th at Zanskar Padum.
Detailed discussions were held on various issues including the arrangements for boarding and lodging of the guests and proper accommodation for participating players and media persons.
Giving details of the programme, the Assistant Director Tourism, Kargil Aga Toha informed in the meeting that the four days colourful: Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival “showcasing the cultural ethos, folk heritage, traditional sports like horse polo, horse race, archery exhibition matches, local fruit, handicraft exhibition, ethnic food display, local theatre show, thanka exhibition and adventure activities is going to be organized on 4th and 5th of September, 2018 at Kargil and 0n 8th and 9th September, 2018 at Padum Zanskar.
The venue for inauguration of KLTF and inspection of ethnic food and local handicraft stalls, flag off of Mountain Bike Rally, Archery Exhibition match, cultural programme by different Ethnic Groups, is Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium, Kargil while as Horse Polo maches and Theatre show by Rankhak Group is at Syed Mehdi Hall Kargil on day first (Tuesday). Similarly, on day 2nd (Wednesday) final Archery match, cultural programme, horse polo match final, combined cultural and costume show by all cultural troupes and prize distribution function is to be held at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium Kargil, the AD Tourism added.
The Assistant Director Tourism said that at Tourist Complex Padum Zanskar, there will be inauguration of festival, inspection of stall , Archery exhibition matches, cultural programmes, thanks exhibition and horse race on 8th of September (Sunday) at 10.30 am while as Archery matches, cultural programmes, and prize distribution function will be held at 1.00pm.
During the festival, sale cum exhibition stall of local handicrafts and fruit products, recreational and adventure activities and sale cum exhibition of local ethnic foods were other activities.
The meeting was attended by the Executive Engineer, REW Kargil, Gulzar Hussain Munshi, District Treasury Officer, M Hanief Tantray, Chief Controller of Finance, Kargil Showkat Ali Rah, Assistant Director of Information Kargil, Abdul Ahad Bhat, Accounts Officer, DC Office Kargil, Satish K Choudhry, District Youth Services Officer Kargil, Rehnuma and other concerned officers.