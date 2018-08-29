Kargil-Ladakh Festival from Sept 4

DC Kargil reviews arrangements
KARGIL, AUGUST, 28:
Deputy Commissioner and Chief Executive Officer, (LAHDC) Kargil, Vikas Kundal Tuesday convened a meeting with the officers of district administration to review the arrangements made for the smooth conduct of the Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival which will be held at Kargil on September 4th and 5th and Zanaskar on September 8th and 9th respectively.
A good number of tourists from the country and abroad are expected to witness the cultural and traditional extravaganza.
Threadbare discussion was held on arrangements to be put in place by the departments concerned for the annual festival. Boarding and lodging, polo and archery players besides several other issues also came up for discussion in the meeting.
It was informed in the meeting that the Department of Tourism had already taken requisite steps for the promotion of the two day event at Kargil and Zanaskar.
Taking stock of the drinking water facilities at Khree Sultan Cho Sports Stadium, Bimathang during the event, the DC asked the PHE and Mechanical Departments to ensure drinking water facilities for the visiting tourists.
The DC asked the Animal & Sheep Husbandry Department to ensure feed and fodder for the animals like horses and Yak used for the event. He also asked them to ensure first aid medical facilities there also.
The DC asked the Health Department to set up first aid medical camp at both the venues during the festival.
Municipal Committee were asked to ensure cleanliness in and around the Stadium while as the Information Department has been directed to ensure installation of Public Address System and proper arrangements for media coverage of the event.
The DC asked the Tourism Department to convene a meeting with the Committee members constituted in connection with ensuing Kargil Ladakh festival.
Addressing the meeting, the DC said that the festival should provide a platform to promote tourism activities in the district. He impressed upon the concerned to take requisite steps to ensure all arrangements well in time so that the festival is organized in a best possible manner.
The meeting was attended by the Chief Planning Officer, TashiTundop, Executive Engineer of PDD, Altaf Hussain, Executive Engineer, R & B, Abdul Mutalib, Executive Officer, Municipal Committee, Abdul Gaffar Zargar, Accounts Officer, DC Office Kargil Hitesh K Choudhary, Assistant Director Information, Abdul Ahad Bhat, Assistant Director Tourism, Aga Toha, Headquarter Assistant to DC, Mohd Shabir, YSSO, Mohammad Husssin Rehnuma, Assistant Director Planning and Monitoring, Abdul Hadi and other officers of PHE and Mechanical Departments.