Kargil-Ladakh festival concludes at Zanskar

Rising Kashmir NewsKARGIL, SEPTEMBER 10:
A two Day Kargil Ladakh Tourism Festival today concluded at Thang Maniringmo Padum Zanskar.
Sub Divisional Magistrate, Zanskar, Rakash Kumar was the Chief Guest on the occasion. Sub Divisional Magistrate, Sankoo and Chief Executive Officer Zanskar Development Authority, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din Wani, Assistant Director Tourism, Zanskar, TundupNamgail, Assistant Director Information, Kargil Abdul Ahad Bhat, Tehsil Officer, President Muslim Association, Ghulam Mohi-ud-Din, President Buddhist Association, Chastar, a large number of people and prominent citizens were present on the occasion.
Speaking on the occasion, the SDM Zanskar highlighted the importance of the festival. He said that such festivals provide a platform to the local youth to showcase their talent besides it also helps in promoting local tourism potential.
Assistant Director Tourism, Zanskar in his speech stressed on the need for preserving local heritage and culture.
Hundreds of artists from different places of the Sub Division Zanskar presented a colourful reception for the Chief Guest and guests on the occasion.
Local ethnic food stalls and local handicraft exhibition was also displayed by various women associations at the venue.
The facility of Yak and horse riding was also kept available for the attraction of locals, foreigners and domestic tourists alike.
An archery match between eight teams from different parts of Zanskar was also held during the event. A colourful cultural programme depicting the culture and traditions of Zanskar was the main attraction of the event.
Later, the SDM Zanskar, SDM Sankoo, Assistant Director Tourism and Assistant Director Information Kargil distributed cash awards among the participating artists and players.