Kargil freezes at minus 18.6 degree Celsius

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
There was no significant drop in the minimum temperatures in Jammu and Kashmir, while Kargil was coldest place at minus 18.6 degree Celsius on Sunday.
The meteorological department has forecast improvement in weather from today till January 10.
Kashmir witnessed widespread snowfall on Saturday, affecting traffic on roads and flight operations at Srinagar airport.
Following snowfall people mostly prefer to stay indoors to avoid cold conditions and slippery roads outside.
The minimum temperature in Srinagar was recorded minus 1.2 degree Celsius, Pahalgam minus 7.9 degree and Gulmarg minus 9 degree Celsius on Sunday.
In Ladakh region, Kargil froze at minus 18.6 followed by Leh minus 10.3 degree Celsius.
The night's lowest temperature in Jammu city was 7.4 degree Celsius, Katra 9.2, Batote minus 0.8, Bannihal minus 0.5 and Bhaderwah 1.3 degree Celsius.