Kargil freezes at minus 15.1 degree Celsius

Srinagar

Kargil in Ladakh region remains coldest place in Jammu and Kashmir, while the Chillai Kalan, a 40-day long harsh winter set in Kashmir on

Every year Chillai Kalan begins on December 21 and ends on January 30.

The weather office forecast cold and dry weather for the next seven days till December 28.

The minimum temperatures dropped further below the freezing point with the Srinagar recording minus 4.4 degree Celsius.

It was minus 7.5 degree Celsius in Pahalgam and minus 6 degree Celsius in Gulmarg hill stations. 

In Ladakh region, Kargil was coldest in the state at minus 15.1 degree Celsius followed by Leh at minus 12.7 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperatures in Jammu city was at 4 degree Celsius, Katra 6, Batote 2.1, Bannihal minus 0.8 and Bhaderwah minus 0.5 degrees Celsius. 

