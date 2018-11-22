About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kargil coldest at minus 7.8 degrees Celsius

Published at November 22, 2018 06:25 AM 0Comment(s)801views


Kargil coldest at minus 7.8 degrees Celsius

Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

Kargil remained coldest at minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, while the meteorological department (MeT) forecast rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir till Friday.

An overcast sky, MeT said, helped marginal improvement in night temperatures on Thursday.

The department official said that the plains are likely to receive rainfall and snowfall is likely to occur on the higher reaches in the next 24 hours.

In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was 1.8 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg both recorded minus 3 degree Celsius and Leh witnessed minus 6.4.

Jammu city recorded 11.1, Katra 10.1, Batote 5.6, Bannihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 3.2 degrees Celsius, said an MeT official. 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top