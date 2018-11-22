Kargil coldest at minus 7.8 degrees Celsius

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
Kargil remained coldest at minus 7.8 degrees Celsius, while the meteorological department (MeT) forecast rain and snow in Jammu and Kashmir till Friday.
An overcast sky, MeT said, helped marginal improvement in night temperatures on Thursday.
The department official said that the plains are likely to receive rainfall and snowfall is likely to occur on the higher reaches in the next 24 hours.
In Srinagar, the minimum temperature was 1.8 degree Celsius, while Pahalgam and Gulmarg both recorded minus 3 degree Celsius and Leh witnessed minus 6.4.
Jammu city recorded 11.1, Katra 10.1, Batote 5.6, Bannihal 2.2 and Bhaderwah 3.2 degrees Celsius, said an MeT official.