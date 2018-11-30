About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kargil coldest at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, minimum temperatures below freezing point in Kashmir

Published at November 30, 2018 10:08 AM 0Comment(s)600views


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar

An unabated cold wave continued in the Ladakh region with the Kargil town remained coldest at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius followed by Leh at minus 6.5 degree Celsius.

The minimum temperatures remained below freezing point in Kashmir on Friday, a Met Department official said.

He said the same weather conditions are likely to continue for next five to six days.

It was minus 0.9 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, minus 0.6 in Pahalgam and minus 1.2 in Gulmarg.

The minimum temperatures in Jammu city and Katra town was recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius while Batote 4.8, Bannihal 3.0 and Bhaderwah recorded 2.4 degree Celsius.

(Representational picture) 

Advertisement

    Leave a Reply










    Our Columnists

    Shujaat

    Shujaat Bukhari

    Suhail

    Suhail Ahmad

    Saeed

    Saeed Naqvi

    Akmal

    Akmal Hanan

    Shoeb

    Shoeb Hamid

    Rouf

    Rouf Bhat


    Back To Top