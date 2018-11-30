Kargil coldest at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius, minimum temperatures below freezing point in Kashmir

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar
An unabated cold wave continued in the Ladakh region with the Kargil town remained coldest at minus 7.6 degrees Celsius followed by Leh at minus 6.5 degree Celsius.
The minimum temperatures remained below freezing point in Kashmir on Friday, a Met Department official said.
He said the same weather conditions are likely to continue for next five to six days.
It was minus 0.9 degrees Celsius in Srinagar, minus 0.6 in Pahalgam and minus 1.2 in Gulmarg.
The minimum temperatures in Jammu city and Katra town was recorded 9.4 degrees Celsius while Batote 4.8, Bannihal 3.0 and Bhaderwah recorded 2.4 degree Celsius.
(Representational picture)