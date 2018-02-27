Karbalai thanks all

Rising Kashmir NewsKargil
MLA Haji Asgar Ali Karbalai Tuesday thanked all people who expressed sympathies on the sudden death of his daughter Zaineb Karbalaie.
Karbalai said that, “We are exceptionally appreciative to you all for your kind expressions of sympathies. Much thanks to you all for sharing our torment.”
He also thanked Governor N N Vohra, Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and state administrative functionaries.
He conveyed thanks to team of doctors in extending their full support and cooperation for the specialized treatment of Zaineb at Jammu, New Delhi and Navi Mumbai.
He also thanked the following: Leader of Opposition Rajaya Sabha Ghulam Nabi Azad, National Conference President Farooq Abullah and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, Chairman J&K Legislative Council Haji Anayat Ali Sahab, Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly Kavinder Gupta, Deputy Speaker J&K Legislative Assembly Nazir Gurezi, President J&K Pradesh Congress Committee G. A. Mir Sahab, Chairman/CEC LAHDC Kargil Kacho Ahmad Ali Khan, Cabinet Ministers of J&K State, Ministers of State J&K, fellow legislatures of Jammu and Kashmir Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council, former Ministers, former Parliamentarians, former legislators, J&K state administrative functionaries, media persons, political/religious/social/Stu
Furthermore, he extended sincere thanks to All Kargil Students Union Jammu for arranging Majlis Fateha Khawani in favour of the deceased
