Karbala: A narrative beyond time and space

Reyaz Ahmad Mirreyazmir58@gmail.com
The battle of Karbala undoubtedly upheld the human values of truth, justice and liberty of thought, words and deeds. Symbolically, this event bears an intrinsic message for all human beings of all times to uplift the human spirit beyond short-sighted mundane pursuits, and to establish a just and equitable order in society at all fronts.
Every year, in the month of Muharram, millions of Muslims - both Shias and Sunnis, mourn the martyrdom of Imam Husain (RA), his family and friends.
Some do it to the highest level of emotional and sentimental state and others equally feel the pain of agony experienced by the martyrs.
But, a few among all ponder over the spirit behind the sacred sacrifice offered by the elders, young and little children at Karbala. Offering blood, bodies and heads was for the supreme cause. Because, sacrifice is always made for the cause bigger than it is made by.
Expressing the flow of love, emotions and attachment over the death of nears and dears is a natural phenomena.
So, is done with the martyrs of Karbala by all who connect themselves with them. They are alive in the truest sense of life and the event seems to have taken place only yesterday or yester year, at the most. It is evident that even after about 14 centuries, the mournings, the feelings, the wailing and the expression of unprecedented grief over the martyrdom get refreshed year after year.
What makes it so fresh and recent? What is behind the fact? This is what honestly a true believer in Husainiyat needs to search out.
If the sacrifices were not for any supreme gaol then only the personal attachment and love with Hazrat Imam Husain (RA) and other martyrs could not survive the longest ever mourning and eulogy.
Had the martyrs loved their self-more than the goal, they couldn't have offered their blood so generously. Their sacrifice is a rational proof that they loved the mission more than their own souls and bodies.
They inscribed an eternal message on the frowns of sand through their blood that protecting truth and rejecting evil even the sacrifice of little angels like children and groom like young boys could be presented with utmost pleasure and thankfulness.
They proved that Islam is much more to be taken care of than their inflictions and agonies in the dry Karbala. They were supremely contended that their throats remained dry for days together but didn't bend before wrong. They offered all what they had but didn't like to shake their faith in righteousness.
The goal was not to grab the power or wage a war. Not at all. Any one studying the magnanimous familial traditions and grandiose values of Imam Husain (RA) would not preoccupy his mind, unnecessarily, that Imam (RA), for riding over the throne, had caused the bloodshed among Muslims. There was no such historical evidence even before the tragedy of Karbala.
The thought actually which made Imam Husain (RA) spiritually restless was the society and state undergoing certain undesirable changes.
The Islamic spirit and temperament to govern the state affairs and to establish an ideal society had been dying under state patronage. This turned him to be a non-conformist. He expressed his genuine reactions against the social pathology.
To all this, he was a non-combatant with no war schemes to put in place. But at the same time he demonstrated that life, property and honour are secondary to faith and righteous path.
Now, see what we are doing with the big mission, Imam and his family sacrificed for. Taking out processions, organising mourning gatherings and preparing feasts and “sabeels”- both by Shias and Sunnis, shall not exonerate us of our commitment which we owe to the pious blood of innocent martyrs (may Allah be pleased with all of them).
Husain is light beyond the limitation of time and space. That doesn’t emit the radiance only in a particular time. It is eternal and enlightening all who have set out to find the truth in its absoluteness.
The mourning is undoubtedly increasing. The participation is higher. The wailing is surcharged with unprecedented love and emotions. But the traces of Hussaini mission are hardly seen in our society. Both, rights of Allah and His servants are willingly violated.
Injustice is rampant with corruption as a fuel. Inequality is dangerously widening in society with poor fighting day out and in for survival only and the riches badly caught in vulgar display of wealth and fell short of time to show it off more vulgarly, save a few.
Revulsion with aversion, antagonism and repugnance at all moral fronts has become no objection, now. Ignorance and impatience are in tones which begets void, hatred and finally violence.
This is more prominently seen among different groups of Muslims themselves. Really a state of shame. And this is an open subversion with the actual mission of martyrs being put at back burner.
This needs to be equally mourned, equally eulogised but unequivocally re-established by the lasting narrative of Husain Ibne Ali (limitlessly to be blessed by Allah), he had brought forth from Madina to Karbala and finally to Damascus.