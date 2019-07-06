Karate championship concludes at Shuhama

July 06, 2019 |

While addressing District Ganderbal Dhammika-KAI Karate championship at Shuhama Ganderbal, chief Commissioner J&K Scouts & Guides said like back to village, it is imperative to start sports and scouts campaign back to ground zero.

He said for last 70 years every successive generation of youth has been constrained to resort to emotional slogans by ruling class of 3% vote mafia and have miserably failed in Kashmir to boost scouting or sports.

He said Martial Art in Kashmir is spiritual art which started from paradise of Kashmir from 13th century.

On this occasion Jenab Sheikh Ghulam Mohammad Sukast Shuhama Ganderbal, ZEO Ganderbal Ravinder Kour, Chief Coach from Jammu Umesh Rekhi, Mujahid Yaqoob, Bashir Damna, Shafiq Sahib and Aijaz , Irshad of Shuhama were present along large number of young Karate experts and talents.