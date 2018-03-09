Karate Association imparts self-defense techniques to women

Sajidah YousufSrinagar, Mar08:
on Women’s International Day, Karate Association of Ganderbal (KAG) organised women’s self-defence day by imparting free self-defence techniques to women against the crime and harassment they face.
The workshop was held at Nagbal, Ganderbal.
This self-defence workshop was organised by Karate Association of India (KAI) accredited coach Mujahid Yaqoob, who is a founder of National Dojo Karate Academy, Nagbal and General Secretary of KAG.
On the occasion, Yaqoob put forward different self-defence techniques like risk analysis, awareness, grab releases, ground defence, threat resolution, armed attacks and fitness drills.
He also mentioned the punishment against eve-teasing under Indian Penal Court (IPC) which every female should know.
The workshop marked the presence of many females from schools, colleges and universities and working women showing how alarming the crime against women is.
“We do it for women empowerment and got a good response from public. Mostly students who were concerned about their safety attended the workshop,” Yaqoob said.
Nazima, student and a self-defence coach, said women need to be confident and should speak up and fight against the offence.
“Harassment and eve-teasing has become common and it’s sad that women mostly keep silence against it. Women should know that they are not weak in any sense,” Nazima said.
Yaqoob in association with KAG holds self-defence workshops in many schools and colleges to create awareness among females.
