Karan Singh, Skandan call on Governor

Jammu, February 2:
Dr. Karan Singh, former Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan here today.
Governor and Dr. Karan Singh held wide-ranging discussions regarding developmental and security scenario in the State and the steps required to be taken for the restoration of peace and normalcy. He also discussed about the heritage sites and shrines of the State.
Meanwhile, K. Skandan, Advisor to Governor, met Governor Satya Pal Malik at the Raj Bhavan, here today.
It was the first meeting of Skandan with Governor after assuming the office as Advisor. He apprised Governor about the functioning of the various Departments under his charge.
Governor wished him a highly successful tenure as Advisor.