Karan Nagar trader hits back over road restoration issue

‘Matter sub-judice, won’t remove debris till Court issues order’
Musaib MehrajSrinagar, Nov 09:
Days after the Karan Nagar Traders Federation (KNTF) demanded removal of debris from the main road, a trader Abdul Rashid Matta has taken a dig at the Federation saying he won’t let anyone remove it till orders from the court.
Matta claimed the property as his own and said the case has been registered many years ago with Municipal Magistrate, Srinagar. He said he won’t remove anything from the road until Court issues any further order.
Earlier the KNTF had accused the government of having failed to remove the debris from the road after some shops were demolished for road widening. Matta alleged that the trade body has been asking him to violate the court orders and remove the debris of the demolished shops.
Matta said, “We are exclusive, absolute and full-fledged owners of the property which is in shape of a piece of land measuring 600 sft, along with two shops demolished by the Srinagar Municipal Corporation.”
He said they were running two wooden shops at the site from last 40 years and SMC demolished the property a few years ago without any justification. The case has already been registered and a ‘civil suit is pending adjudication.’
Matta said they have intervened timely to ‘stop the interference from the authorities and stopped them from issuing a notice that has already been issued by the Court of Learned Municipal Magistrate 1st Munsiff.’
“The concerned authorities have interfered on many occasions by involving R&B department but we have always stopped them from carrying out any activity over the debris,” he said.
He further added that they have a strong grip over the case and are sure to succeed but the concerned trade body has no authority to interfere in the matter.
“They are trying to get vocal by raising the issue in media platforms but one thing I should say is they are no authority to interfere in this matter. Whatever the court decision would be I will agree to that and traders are no one to say anything and make false projections,” he added.