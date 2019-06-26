Karalgund traders demand immediate garbage lifting

June 26, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

The traders of Karalgund have sought immediate intervention of the authorities for lifting of garbage from the market as otherwise the threat of an epidemic is looming large over the people in this village.

Traders told Kashmir News Service (KNS) that huge heaps of garbage is lying scattered all along the market close to shops but the municipal authorities are watching the situation like the mute spectators. They have sought the intervention of additional deputy commissioner Handwara for immediate lifting of the garbage from the market.



