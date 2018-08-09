Kant, Talat, Rahi call on Guv

Rising Kashmir NewsSrinagar, August 8:
Amod K. Kant, Member Co-ordinator NITI Aayog - Civil Society Organizations (CSOs) Standing Committee, accompanied by Rakesh Ranjan, Joint Secretary, NITI Aayog, met Governor N N Vohra at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.
Kant informed Governor about a number of issues relating to the implementation of various State and Central Government welfare schemes in J&K and how a larger role to be played by the CSOs could be beneficial not only in generating a widespread awareness of these schemes but also enable the targeted groups being able to avail full benefits available under the welfare schemes.
Prof Talat Ahmad, who took over as Vice Chancellor of the Kashmir University yesterday also called on Governor N N Vohra, who is Chancellor of this University at the Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.
Governor has asked Prof. Ahmad to take the most urgent steps to restore the University to its erstwhile standing in the academic and research arena and effectively deal with all non-performing and unseemly elements, an official statement issued later said.
Among the various outstanding issues facing the University, Governor has advised Vice Chancellor to take the most immediate steps to restore the academic schedules and help the students to regain the time lost because of recurring postponements of examinations and delays in declaration of results
Governor also stressed on the VC the crucial importance of the students being guided and assisted by their teachers in regard to all their problems, academic or personal. In this context VC informed Governor that he had in mind various ideas for assistance to students which shall be implemented early.
Governor N N Vohra also gave audience to
Imran Rahi, President J&K People’s Party and Chairman Forum for Permanent Resolution of J&K,who also called on him at Raj Bhavan on Wednesday.
Rahi discussed with the Governor issues relating to public welfare and efforts required to maintain peaceful environment in the State for achieving growth and development at a satisfactory pace. He welcomed Governor’s decision to conduct long pending polls to the Urban Local Bodies and Panchayats.