Kansal visits Shopian, takes stock of public issues

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | RK News

As part of phase third of ambitious ‘Back to Village’ programme launched here yesterday, Visiting Officer for Shopian District, Principal Secretary PDD and Information Department, Rohit Kansal, Saturday visited Sindhoo Shirmal, Shopian to take stock of issues and concerns of the rural masses for redressal.



District Development Commissioner Shopian, Chaudhary Mohammad Yasin, Senior Superintendent of Police besides district officers, BDOs and a large number of people were present on the occasion.



Speaking on the occasion, Principal Secretary said that the main objective of B2V3 Programme is to reach out to the people at their doorsteps besides connecting them with the administration for efficient and smooth public service delivery.



Principal Secretary laid the foundation stone for milk chilling plant at Shirmal Shopian under Tribal Sub Plan coming up at an estimated cost of Rs. 51.70 lakh besides inaugurating water conservation scheme Shirmal worth Rs. 5 lakh. He also inaugurated stadium at Potarwall worth Rs.4 lakh.



While urging people to come forward with their developmental issues and aspirations, Principal Secretary informed that the government is keen towards achieving saturation in individual beneficiary schemes. He said that concerned functionaries are being mobilized with special focus on growth and development of rural and remote areas. He said that various initiatives are being launched to improve the public service delivery and also urged upon the people to extend their cooperation in the journey of development.



Principal Secretary said that an amount of Rs. 6 crores has been spent so far on 141 works in 98 Panchayat Halqas of Shopian district during B2V1 and B2V2 programme. He said that Block Diwas will continue to be held saying that Deputy Commissioner will announce the locations in the district where on every Wednesday public grievances will be registered from 10 am to 4 pm for 1 month.



On the occasion, people from Shirmal Panchayat put forth their demands and issues including up-gradation of High and Higher Secondary Schools, road connectivity macadamization of roads, repair of damaged transformers, public parks, fresh drinking water facility, up-gradation of playfields, establishment of poultry units, lanes and drains and health care facilities etc.

