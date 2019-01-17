Kansal reviews rationalization of field-level Work Divisions

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, JANUARY 16:
Principal Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal, on Wednesday reviewed the status of rationalization of field-level Works Divisions of Power, R&B, PHE and I&FC Departments, here at a high level meeting.
According to an official, Commissioner Secretary Revenue Shahid Anayatullah, Additional Secretary GAD, while Chief Engineers of R&B, PWD, PDD of Kashmir division attended the meeting through video conferencing.
The Principal Secretary sought details regarding the process and the Chief Engineers of the concerned departments apprised that they have submitted reports regarding rationalization of Works Divisions.
The meeting informed that the reports carry details regarding the rationalization of Works Division to make them co-terminus with the district boundaries, which will facilitate the smooth functioning of these divisions for benefitting the public, the official added.
The Principal Secretary said that the rationalization of Works Division will reduce inconvenience faced by the people as they have to approach other district offices to avail benefits of schemes and other services being provided by government agencies for development and welfare of general public.
He directed concerned officers to sensitize officers regarding the measures required to be taken to rationalize Works Division keeping in view public demands and convenience.