Kansal forms fact-finding committee on JKPCC

Panel to examine working of Corporation
Panel to examine working of Corporation
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, Dec 04:
The first meeting of the Fact-Finding Committee constituted by the Government recently to look into the affairs of the Jammu and Kashmir Projects Construction Corporation Limited (JKPCC) was held here today under the chairmanship of Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring, Rohit Kansal.
Divisional Commissioner Jammu, Sanjeev Verma, Commissioner Secretary Revenue, Shahid Anayatullah and Managing Director JKPCC M Raju, who are the members of the Committee were present at the meeting.
Speaking at the meeting Kansal said the Committee has the mandate to look into the issues like awarding contracts often on nomination basis without following transparent tendering procedures, diversion of funds from one project to another, irregularities in appointments at various levels, inadequacies in the functioning and cost overruns in implementation of projects etc.
Kansal directed the MD JKPCC to prepare a detailed report on pending projects, ongoing projects, their estimated cost, funds being spent on these projects, process of tendering, process of appointments, strength of employees in the Corporation, audit mechanism and procurement procedure.
The Principal Secretary also sought suggestions from the Members of the Committee on improving the functioning of the Corporation. He said that committee will also suggest measures for reinforcing discipline in the Corporation and delivery of quality work.