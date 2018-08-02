Kansal for strict compliance of e-tendering process

Srinagar, August 01:
Principal Secretary Planning, Development & Monitoring and Estates Department, Rohit Kansal today chaired a high-level review meeting of Estates department.
During the meeting, he issued directions that no construction or maintenance works should be carried out without e-tendering. While directing officers to strictly adhere to the financial code, the Principal Secretary said that no works should be undertaken unless supported by a formal authorization of the competent authority.
He said the works so undertaken after taking proper approval should be done within the stipulated budget allocation without creating any liabilities.
Rohit Kansal stressed on concerned officers to undertake visits to the residential quarters at Jammu so that necessary repair work and other related things can be undertaken well in time for the convenience of the durbar move employees.
While spelling out the criteria for allotting residential accommodation for the employees, the Principal Secretary called for strict adherence to the rules in vogue. He said proper verifications should also be undertaken before allotting government accommodation to the employees and persons falling in other categories.
The Principal Secretary directed the officials that unauthorized allotments of both government and private accommodations should be vacated as early as possible. He said that the field officers should work in coordination to ensure that all the illegal occupants are vacated from the government occupancies.
The meeting was attended by Director Estates Tariq Hussain Ganai, Deputy Director Estates Kashmir, Zafar Shawl, Deputy Director Estates Jammu Satish Sharma and various other senior officers.