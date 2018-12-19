Kansal for speedy, outcome-based disposal of public grievances

Rising Kashmir NewsJAMMU, DECEMBER 18:
Principal Secretary, Planning Development & Monitoring and Grievances, Rohit Kansal, on Tuesday called for speedy and outcome-based disposal of public grievances.
According to an official, he said this as he chaired a meeting to review the functioning of the Governor’s Grievance Cell and the status of the complaints filed by the general public.
The Principal Secretary sought status of complaints/grievance received by various departments including Power Development Department (PDD), Public Health Engineering (PHE), School Education Department, Higher Education Department, Jammu Municipality Corporation (JMC), Information Technology Department (IT), General Administrative Department (GAD)and Rural Development Department (RDD), the official added.
During the meeting, Kansal was informed that the grievance web portal has received 20352 complaints/grievances regarding 250 departments. It was given out that, so far, 9601 complaints/grievances have been disposed-of, while 5577 are open and 5174 have been rejected due to lack of information or authenticity.
The official added the concerned nodal officers also apprised the Principal Secretary about various issues faced by them to redress grievances on time. Kansal directed for improving coordination among the departments and assured proper assistance and support for further streamlining the mechanism for quality disposal of grievances.
He impressed upon the departmental nodal officers to redress the complaints/grievances within the prescribed timelines so that delivery of citizen services at the grass root level is ensured.
To reach out to the people, Kansal directed for speeding up the process of disposal of pending grievances with various departments and a prompt grievance redressal mechanism so that people do not face any inconvenience.
The Principal Secretary further suggested that the internal grievance redressal mechanism should be institutionalized at the departmental level to respond to the urgent grievances.
He said that there should be speedy and outcome-based disposal of public grievances.
Project Director, J&K Governor's Grievance Cell (JKGGC), Inam-ul-Haq Siddiqui, nodal officers of PDD, PHE, School Education Department, Higher Education Department, JMC, IT Department, GAD, RDD and other officials of JKGGC attended the meeting, the official said.