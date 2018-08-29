About Us | Our Team| Our Columnists | For our Contributors

Kansal appointed IO for forest land use

Published at August 29, 2018


Rising Kashmir News

Srinagar, Aug 28:

 The government Tuesday accorded sanction to the appointment of Principal Secretary to the Government, Planning, Development & Monitoring Department, Rohit Kansal, , as Inquiry Officer in place of the then Commissioner/Secretary to Government, Labour & Employment Department Kifayat Hussain Rizvi, to inquire into the use of 2.635 hectares of forest land for construction of road from Km 15 to Narla in Reasi Forest Division by the officers/officials of PMGSY in violation of the J&K Forest (Conservation) Act,1997.
The Inquiry Officer shall submit his report within a period of one month from the date of issuance of this order. The Forest, Environment & Ecology Department shall provide all the requisite records and assistance to the Inquiry Officer.

