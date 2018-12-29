Kanpur girl studies in Kashmir for career in fashion

Sabreen AshrafSrinagar; 27 Dec:
For Shyamli Shukla, a resident of Kanpur in Uttar Pradesh, living in a place like Srinagar is a dream come true.
The Kanpur girl, who is a student of National Institute of Fashion Technology (NIFT) Budgam, loved to be an adventurous person.
She wanted to study in a place where there is snow, so she chose Kashmir.
“I lived in places like Delhi, Bombay but living in a place like Srinagar for four years is like a dream come true.”
She says Kashmir is a best place for fashion communication, the place she believes is best for photography, her major subject.
“The things I learnt here, I could learn nowhere. My mother knew that I won't stop, she agreed for my decision to explore the less explored and told me to make history.”
She said that there is only one word for her experience in Kashmir that is Paradise.
“There is so much left to see, explore and learn.”
She says that Gulmarg in winter, an Alpine lake treks in the summer, Srinagar gardens in spring, valleys in autumn, Gurez and Ladakh are the best places for her in the whole world.
“I travelled Ladakh and in Kashmir the places like Gangbal, Gulmarg, Pahalgam, Dodhpathri and a few treks. But there is lot more to experience and I will try my level best to visit every place in the Valley.”
Even though she has travelled major tourist attractions alone, she never felt scared or unsafe.
“As a woman, I feel safe here which increases my love for this place.”
A lady traveller says one must carry her empty heart to Kashmir, then take back her heart full of only beautiful memories, she advises.
“How can one not camp beside a peaceful lake after living at such a place?”
Shyamli has now got adapted to the climate and also the society here.
“I manage both my travel and college as whenever I get a leave or a if there is strike, I run away and find solace in nature.”
The travel enthusiast also promotes Kashmir’s beauty through her instagram account which goes by the name yourfemalemufaasir. She posts her pictures from all the places she has visited which get huge response from the instagramers.
“Such heavenly peaks are right here, one must climb them and to do so, one must have the right knowledge and technique and these things need a boost here.”