Kangan shuts on youth's death anniversary

April 03, 2019 | Umar Raina

A shutdown is being observed on Wednesday in Kangan area of central Kashmir's Ganderbal district on the first death anniversary of a local youth who was killed in government force action in 2018.

Shops and business establishments remained closed and traffic was off the roads in Kangan area.

On 03 April last year a 23-year-old Gowhar Ahmad Rather son of Abdul Rehman Rather, a resident of Kangan was a killed in alleged forces action.

Rather was killed when government forces had opened fire to disperse protestors in the area.