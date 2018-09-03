Kangan civil society group meets DC G’bal

Rising Kashmir NewsGANDERBAL, SEPTEMBER 02:
A deputation of civil society group from sub-division Kangan today met with the District Development Commissioner Dr. Piyush Singla here and discussed developmental scenario of the area.
During the interaction, the civil society group drew the attention of the DDC towards various issues concerning people and various developmental projects in Kangan sub-district.
The deputation said that locals should be preferred for employing manpower for various developmental works especially in the construction of tunnels at village Gagingeer and other places.
They also raised the issue of encroachment along the Nalla Sindh. The DDC directed the SDM Kangan to start a massive encroachment drive along the highway so that the court orders prohibiting any kind of constructions within a hundred meters from Nalla Sindh are implemented in letter and spirit.
Compensation to the landowners affected by widening of national highway from Wayil to Baltal, shifting of Boys Higher Secondary School Kangan to its designated site, adequate parking space at Kangan bus yard, beautification of Kangan market, and installation of street lights were among a host of issues put forth before the DDC by the deputation.
Responding to the demands, the DDC assured them that all of their genuine demands would be looked into on priority and directed the concerned officials to take all necessary measures to address the projected issues.
Among others, the meeting was attended by DySP Ganderbal, CPO Ganderbal, SDM Kangan, district officers and other concerned.