Kandi Volleyball Championship underway

August 01, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Kandi Volleyball Championship organised by Chakkigam Military Garrison under aegis of Lolab Tigers continued on its sixth day with matches being played for the coveted championship at Chakkigam Sports Complex. The first match was played between Durgmulla Raising Stars and Lolab Tigers teams, in which Durgmulla Raising Stars was the winner. Second match of the day was played between Kariyama Stars and Kandi Super Stars, in which Kandi Super Stars was winner.

The event was witnessed by more than 140 locals from Chakkigam Garrison and nearby villages. The event has been much appreciated by the Awaam and has proven the Army’s commitment to provide an opportunity to the youth of the valley to showcase their sporting talent and skills.