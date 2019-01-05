Kamra leaves lucrative govt job for business ventures

Javid SofiLassipora (Pulwama):
To create employment avenues for educated jobless youth of Kashmir, a former administrative officer turned into an entrepreneur and now owns chain of manufacturing units at Industrial Growth Centre (IGC) Lassipora.`
Manmohan Singh Kamra, 54, left his administrative job in Revenue department in 2013 to establish his own units Kamra Sons Rotoplasts, Samplast Industries and Kamra Metals and Profiles Private where he manufacture water storage tanks, traffic safety barriers, dust collectors, colored aluminum sheets and all kinds of pipes and pipe fittings with blow molding technology imported from Japan.
His wife, having completed her MBA, started wood peeling unit in 1990 at Palpora in Anantnag.
As her business progressed, they established a plywood manufacturing unit in 2004.
After few years, their unit, Samrudhi Plywood Private Limited became largest plywood manufacturing plant in JK.
“We then wanted to diversify our business. We established Kamra Sons Rotoplasts in 2013,” he said.
A year after, he left his government job to focus on his business.
The other industries were established subsequently.
Kamra Industries jas emerged as one among the largest recruiters for unemployed youth at IGC Lassipora.
“More than 250 youth have been provided direct or indirect employment and most of them are locals,” he said.
Father believes that projects start with positive thinking.
“You should have faith in what you do, you can move mountains,” he said.