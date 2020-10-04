Kamili takes oath as new FCIK Prez

October 04, 2020 01:00:00 | Lubna Reshi

The newly elected president Mir Shahid Kamili along with administrative council took the oath of office of Federation Commerce of Industries Kashmir (FCIK) on Saturday.



The oath ceremony was attended by Directors Industries, Mehmood Shah, MD SICOP, Atul Sharma,MD SIDCO, Bashir Ahmad and Director Handicrafts.



The new team comprises Mir Shahid Kamili as President, Ghulam Jeelani as Senior Vice President, Nisar Ahmad Sheikh as Vice President. Owais Qadir Jami as Secretary General, Zubair Ahmad as Joint Secretary General, Mohammad Altaf as Secretary, and Mohammad Rafiq as Publicity Secretary.



Mehmood Shah while congratulating the team said that the recently announced economic package by Lt. Governor has many added aspects. Besides this many new policies and developments are happening which will benefit the industries a great deal.



He said the FCIK needs to have a proactive approach in achieving its goals.



“Industries are in a critical point right now and the government will always support their initiatives and we together have to work for the betterment of the industries,” Shah said.



The newly elected president said that finances and marketing are two biggest crises right now and needs to be tackled as soon as possible.



"We are going through a bad phase and for this we need to mobilize support from the government and government needs to support us,” Kamili said.



Kamili promised that he and his council would live up to the expectations of people.

