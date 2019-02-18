Kamal Haasan bats for referendum in Kashmir, asks what govt is 'scared of'

AgenciesChennai
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan Monday batted for a plebiscite in Kashmir and questioned the government as to what they are "afraid of".
He said, "Why India is not holding a plebiscite in Kashmir? What are they (government) afraid of?"
The Makkal Needhi Maiam leader was speaking at an event in Chennai on Sunday.
"In Azad Kashmir, they are using Jihadis' pictures in trains to portray them as heroes. That is a foolish thing to do. India too behaves with an equal amount of foolishness, it is not a correct thing to do. If we want to prove that India is a far better then we should not behave like this. That is where politics begins, a new political culture begins," he said.
Haasan said that if India and Pakistan "behave well", the Line of Control (LoC) will be under check. He added, "Why do soldiers die? Why should those guarding our home (border) die? If both sides (India and Pakistan) behave properly, no soldier needs to die. The Line of Control will be under control."
About the Pulwama Fidayeen attack on CRPF convoy in which nearly 40 CRPF men were killed on February 14, the leader said: "When I was running a magazine called 'Maiyam', I wrote on the Kashmir issue and what is expected. Hold plebiscite and make people talk...why have they not conducted it? What are they scared of? They want to divide the nation, that's all."