Kamaal visits GMC, consoles Jammu blast injured

March 09, 2019 | Rising Kashmir News

Sheikh Mustafa Kamaal, Additional General Secretary National Conference along with Sheikh Bashir Ahmed, Provincial Secretary, Farooq Mughal, and Tanvir Hussain Babzada visited GMC, Jammu to look up the injured of the grenade blast Jammu Bus Stand.

The party spokesperson said that they went from bed to bed in the old emergency ward and consoled the injured who numbered 32 and hailed from various places in Jammu, Kashmir, Uttarakhand, Punjab and Bihar.

Expressing his deep hurt and anguish at this attack on innocent people he said Islam and other religions do not subscribe to such wanton death and destruction. Death of a young boy due to a direct hit in which he lost an arm and a leg leading to his death was indeed heinous, Kamal said.



He appealed to the government to expose the hands behind this dastardly act and ensure that public places are made safe.

He also appealed to the general public to remain calm and steadfast to ensure communal harmony and peace.





