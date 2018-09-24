Kalptree launches business operation in Jammu

Kalptree Launches ‘economical’ series of home appliances in Jammu
Rising Kashmir NewsJammu, 23/SEP/2018;
Ahead of beginning of festive season in city of Temples, Kalptree a trusted Indian brand name in electrical home appliances today launched its economical series of home appliances in Jammu during a business partners meet in collaboration with its super stockist RD Trade Links.
Arun Agarwal, Managing Director of the company along with Rajinder Singh of RD Tradelinks, the Super Stockists for Jammu in presence of other senior officers of the company including Ashish Srivastav, Chief of Service Cell, Sachin Sethi, Deputy Manager Sales, Raghav Singh and Dr Sahil unveiled the most affordable range of electrical as well as gas run water heaters, Geysers, fans and exhaust machines.
While interacting with the dealers, MD of the company assured them that during the upcoming festive season, the company would bring various business boosting schemes for the business partners as well as for the retail customers. Customer satisfaction and after sales services are the key principles and business ethics of the company. Giving technical specification about the products, the service head of the company said they assure within 24 hours on site service to their customer and their products are easy to operate, they produces very Low noise, require minimal maintenance level, have Robust built and stable working. In Jammu after sales services will be provided by RD Tradelinks.