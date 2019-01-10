Kalantra residents hail Bukhari’s efforts for converting PHC into training centre

Rising Kashmir NewsKalantra:
The inhabitants of Kalantra in Kreeri tehsil Wednesday hailed the efforts of former MLA Sangrama, Syed Basharat Bukhari for helping them in covering Primary Health Centre, Kalantra into a Rural Training Health Centre (RHTC).
“We are very happy that PHC Kalantra has been turned under the control of new Medical Baramulla and will work as a training centre. It was not possible by the efforts of Syed Basharat Bukhari. We are thankful to him,” the residents said.
Pertinently, the Health and Medical Education department designated PHCs as RHTC in the five new Medical Colleges in JK along with administrative control from respective control directorates of health Services Kashmir and Jammu.