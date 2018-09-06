KAHS to sponsor education of slain PSOs’ kin

Irfan YattooSrinagar, Sep 05:
A California-based non-profit organisation, Kashmir American Humane Society (KAHS) Wednesday announced to sponsor education of two children of Personal Security Officers (PSOs) of Rising Kashmir founding editor, Shujaat Bukhari.
They were shot dead at Press Enclave Srinagar on June 14 this year.
Nadeem Wali, a member of KAHS said the NGO would fund the education of each child of the two families of slain Bukhari’s PSOs.
“Education is important to come out of trauma. The families of the PSOs are facing separation after their family heads were killed,” he said.
The motive of the NGO was to identify families who cannot sustain livelihood and help them to provide them with basic necessities.
The education of Mehvish Mumtaz, daughter of the slain PSO, Mumtaz Ahmad and Simran Hamid, daughter of Abdul Hamid Tanch would be completely sponsored by the NGO from the upcoming session.
Mehvish studies in 7th standard and Simran in 2nd standard at Faiz-ul-Aloom Public School at Humhama on the outskirts of Srinagar.
Wali along with Rising Kashmir Managing Editor, Ayaz Hafiz, senior editor Nazir Ganai and Bukhari’s son Tamheed Shujaat distributed ration among the slain PSOs’ families.
Gifts were also handed over to their children.
KAHS is currently working for rehabilitation of conflict-affected and poor families in Kashmir.
It comprises of young non-resident Kashmiris and aims to reach out to the financially poor families in Kashmir.
The NGO worked tirelessly during September 2014 floods and provided relief and rehabilitation to many flood-hit families.
The NGO is headed by a Kashmiri, Majid Butt who is based in Los Angeles.
It has implemented several projects related to healthcare and livelihood and helped hundreds of needy families for the past seven years.