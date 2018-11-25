KAHS reaches out to Budgam fire victims

Irfan YattooSrinagar:
A California-based non-profit organization, Kashmir American Humane Society (KAHS) on Saturday reached out to fire victims of central Kashmir’s district Budgam—distributing ration kits among families. Four residential houses were gutted in October this year which resulted in damage to property worth lakhs, while the other two houses were partially damaged. According to families, all the household goods including food grains, clothing, furniture, records were destroyed. Everything went up in flames including jewellery. The families have currently rented out the houses—appealing government and civil society to come to their rescue. On Saturday, a delegation of KAHS, led by Nadeem Wali visited the families and distributed rice, spices and kitchen kits among the victims. The KAHS said that “it was a humble gesture to help these families at this crucial stage.”
The KAHS is currently working for rehabilitation of conflict-affected and poor families in Kashmir. It comprises of young non-resident Kashmiris and aims to reach out to financially poor families in Kashmir.
The NGO claims it worked tirelessly during September 2014 floods and had provided relief and rehabilitation to many flood-hit families. It is headed by a Kashmir—Majid Butt—based in Los Angeles. It has implemented several projects related to health care, and livelihood and has helped hundreds of needy families from the past seven years. KAHS members lauded the role of local boys for saving many lives and other houses in the locality—saying such community comradeship was needed at levels.
